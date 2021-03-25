Police arrests 19 suspects for alleged rail tracks vandalism in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 19 suspects have been arrested by the Police Command in Niger State, for allegedly vandalising rail tracks in Katcha and Bosso Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

It was gathered that 17 of the suspects were arrested at Eshti-Elegi, Katcha LGA.

This disclosure was made known by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement in Minna, the state’s capital on Thursday.

According to Abiodun, a police patrol team intercepted three trucks: two with registration numbers; RBC 356 ZN and GWA 629 XT, but the third without registration number, all loaded with the rail tracks.

One of the suspects confessed to have been contracted by someone in Kaduna State, to convey the rail tracks to Maitumbi in Minna.

Abiodun further explained that another truck with registration number, AGR34XA, conveying 80 pieces of rail slippers, was intercepted on March 17 on the Kataeregi-Minna road.

He however, said the suspects would be charged to court when investigation was concluded.

