Police arrests 197 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, others in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said on Friday at least 197 persons had been arrested for suspected kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes in the state.

The command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were arrested from March to date.

He said 12 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, five for kidnapping, 10 for fraud while 115 were miscreants.

Haruna added that seven vehicle thieves and four drug dealers were also arrested during the period.

He said: “Four motor vehicles, two tricycles, seven motorcycles and two bicycles were recovered from the seven thieves while the four drugs dealers were arrested with 162 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp valued N810,00.00 and 11 cartons of codeine expectorant valued at N935,000.00 were recovered.

READ ALSO: We are still looking for our hit-and-run BRT driver –Primero

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Habu A. Sani, remained grateful to the good people of Kano State for their cooperation in driving community policing further to the grass root, thereby making Kano peaceful and a shining example among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions