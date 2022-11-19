Police arrests 2 for alleged attempted fraud in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected fraudsters for an alleged attempt to dupe a woman of N600,000 in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said the suspects had earlier duped the woman of N90,000.

He listed the suspects as Uche Awaize (45) and Osadebe Aigbe (35).

The spokesman said the suspects were arrested on Friday at a bank gate where they were waiting to collect the money.

Hundeyin said: “Yesterday at about 3:50 p.m., a bank cashier noticed that a 64-year-old customer was fidgety, receiving repeated calls, and was in a hurry to withdraw N600,000.

“The cashier asked what the problem was and the woman said she would die if she talked.

“Police officers from Ogudu Division were quickly contacted.

“Of the three fraudsters waiting outside, two were arrested while the third suspect bolted.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had first collected N90,000 from the woman.

“Effort to arrest the other gang member is ongoing.”

