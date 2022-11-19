Metro
Police arrests 2 for alleged attempted fraud in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected fraudsters for an alleged attempt to dupe a woman of N600,000 in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said the suspects had earlier duped the woman of N90,000.
He listed the suspects as Uche Awaize (45) and Osadebe Aigbe (35).
The spokesman said the suspects were arrested on Friday at a bank gate where they were waiting to collect the money.
Hundeyin said: “Yesterday at about 3:50 p.m., a bank cashier noticed that a 64-year-old customer was fidgety, receiving repeated calls, and was in a hurry to withdraw N600,000.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for illegal possession of firearms in Lagos
“The cashier asked what the problem was and the woman said she would die if she talked.
“Police officers from Ogudu Division were quickly contacted.
“Of the three fraudsters waiting outside, two were arrested while the third suspect bolted.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had first collected N90,000 from the woman.
“Effort to arrest the other gang member is ongoing.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...