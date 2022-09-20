Nigeria In One Minute
Police arrests 2 for operating illegal college in Niger
Police operatives in Niger have arrested two men for allegedly operating an illegal College of Health Science in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Minna.
He said the suspects who posed as the Proprietor and Director of college, were from Shiroro LGA in Niger and Enugu State respectively.
He added that the men were arrested on September 9.
Adetoro said: “The two persons were suspected for establishing and operating a fake school known as Excellence College of Health Sciences and Technology, located in Maikunkele area of Bosso LGA.
“During interrogation, the suspected proprietor confessed they established the school in 2020 and commenced admission in 2021 without any authorisation or certification from appropriate government bodies.
“He further confessed that he forged a certificate of registration to deceive members of the public to register and gain admission into the school.
“The suspects confessed that 100 unsuspecting students had enrolled into the college after paying N78,000 each for tuition and other charges.”
