Police arrests 2 suspected armed robbers in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command Thursday confirmed the arrest of two armed robbery suspects at Nkpor, near Onitsha.

The Command spokesman, Haruna Mohammed said in a statement in Awka that the suspects were arrested during the enforcement of the COVID-19 curfew in Umuchu, Aguata local government area of the state.

He said: “Today being May 14, at 5:23 a.m., police operatives attached to Umuchu Division in conjunction with patrol team from MOPOL 29 PMF Awka intercepted one Ogbonna Chigozie, 18 and Chimezie Afulor, 33.

“They were intercepted at the border post in Umuchu inside a tricycle with registration number GDD 081 VC conducting themselves in a suspicious manner.”

According to him, one locally made pistol with four rounds of life ammunition, one tricycle, housebreaking implements and a cash sum of N31, 720 were recovered from the suspects after a search.

Mohammed added: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly snatched the tricycle from Nkpor and were trying to cross to Akokwa in Imo State before their arrest.”

He said the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.

