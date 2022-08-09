Police arrests 2 suspected armed robbers in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi have arrested a two-man armed robbery gang with a Toyota Lexus car in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

He said the suspects were arrested by the operatives through a coordinated effort with soldiers at the boundary area of Ebonyi, in Izzi local government area of the state.

The spokesman listed the suspects as Ugo Ogbonna (27) and Joseph Emeka (30).

“On August 6, the duo waylaid one Paul Kelechi, a 26-year old man, residing at No 3 Ominyi Street, Aguogboriga, Abakaliki.

“As Kelechi drove into his compound, the hoodlums, who were armed with two shotguns, beat and tied him up. They later zoomed off with his LEXUS ES 330 Saloon car with Registration No. ENU 772 MM.

“As soon as the information got to the Police Command, all Tactical teams and Divisions within the metro were alerted and the suspects were tracked and pursued up to Ukwuakpu village in Izzi.

“In Izzi, they were eventually stopped by soldiers within All Saints’ Catholic Church, Ukwuakpu.

“The hoodlums took to their heels and scampered into the bush. The villagers who heard exchange of gunshots, observed the situation, aided the police and soldiers in combing the bushes.

“Luckily, the duo – Ugo Ogbonna, 27 and Joseph Emeka 30, were arrested.”

