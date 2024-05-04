Metro
Police arrests 2 suspected fraudsters in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested two suspected fraudsters who allegedly specialise in defrauding members of the public.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post on his X handle on Saturday.
He listed the suspects as Seyi Demola (26) and Wale Lawson (27).
He said the suspects were arrested by officers attached to the Isokoko Division of the command on Saturday.
READ ALSO: Police raids criminals’ hideouts, arrests 40 in Lagos
Hundeyin said: “The suspected fraudsters were arrested by officers from Isokoko Division following a distress call.
“They were found with two female handbags, cash, and an iPhone.”
According to him, preliminary investigation reveals that many people have fallen victim to their scheme.
The spokesperson said that the investigation into the case was ongoing.
