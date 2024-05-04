Police arrests 2 suspected fraudsters in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested two suspected fraudsters who allegedly specialise in defrauding members of the public.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post on his X handle on Saturday.

He listed the suspects as Seyi Demola (26) and Wale Lawson (27).

He said the suspects were arrested by officers attached to the Isokoko Division of the command on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Police raids criminals’ hideouts, arrests 40 in Lagos

Hundeyin said: “The suspected fraudsters were arrested by officers from Isokoko Division following a distress call.

“They were found with two female handbags, cash, and an iPhone.”

According to him, preliminary investigation reveals that many people have fallen victim to their scheme.

The spokesperson said that the investigation into the case was ongoing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now