Police arrests 20 suspected IPOB members in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi have arrested 20 suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Chris Anyanwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said the suspects were among the ESN operatives who killed two police officers during the May 22 attack on Ebonyi Divisional Police Headquarters in Ugbodo.

He listed the suspects as Chimezie Emeh, Anthony Joseph Osilame, Peter OziokoEgbunike and Ifeanyi Okoro Emetu.

Others were Longinus Obinna Idenyi, OgbonnayaNeankwo, H Mezie and Eze Joshue Nnabuike.

Items recovered from the suspects include Toyota Corolla LE, Toyota Camry 2.2 model, Toyota Camry (Tiny Light) and Toyota Sienna 2000 model.

