Police arrests 20-year-old bandit notorious for kidnapping, cattle rustling in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old notorious bandit, Sani Mati a.k.a. Mai-Yanmata, said to be specialised in kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes in Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas of the state.

Also, Mati was said to be a loyalist of a notorious bandit kingpin called Turji, but now operating under another gang of bandits known as Kachalla Sani Black, who terrorize communities and commuters in Northern Zamfara.

Disclosing the development on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ayuba Elkanah, said the bandit was arrested while trying to block a highway around a community called Koliya with the intent to unleash mayhem on commuters and abduct innocent citizens.

He said, “On the 28th December 2021 at about 0500hrs, Police Tactical operatives deployed along Zurmi axis while on confidence-building patrol acted on intelligence information that led to the arrest a notorious bandit, named Sani Mati a.k.a Mai-Yanmata ‘M’ a 20-year-old who hailed from Mayasa village in Zurmi LGA.

“The suspected bandit who was arrested while trying to block the road and kidnap innocent commuters at a village called Koliya belonged to Turji’s camp but is now operating under a notorious bandits’ kingpin Kachalla Sani Black who operates at Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji axis respectively.”

Also, the commissioner, said the suspect was arrested with an AK47 rifle, double magazines, three rounds of live ammunition and one boxer motorcycle.

“He was arrested with his operational AK-47 rifle, double magazines with 3 rounds of live ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle. He is currently undergoing discreet investigation aimed at arresting his partners in crime, before being charged to Court for prosecution,” Elkanah added.

