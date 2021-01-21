Police arrests 20-year-old for plotting father’s abduction in Abuja

Police operatives have arrested a 20-year-old man, Abubakar Amodu, for conniving with a gang to abduct his father.

The Force Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this to journalists when he paraded Amodu and 25 other criminal suspects in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects connived with three others to perpetrate the act and ask for N2million ransom before releasing his father.

He said Amodu claimed he was lured into the act by members of the gang who told him his father was rich and should be kidnapped for money.

“The suspect told the police that he got N200,000 after the ransom was paid,” Mba said.

The police also arrested a security guard with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Abubakar Liyu, for working with kidnappers to abduct lecturers and terrorise the university community.

The Force spokesman added: “Aliyu told the police that he organised the abduction of three lecturers and got N30, 000 the first two operations but got nothing for the third one.”

Mba disclosed that police recovered five AK-47 rifles and N765,000 cash, among others from the suspects.

