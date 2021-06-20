Politics
Police arrests 20-year-old man for alleged murder in Abuja
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a 20-year-old man, Danladi Abubakar, for allegedly murdering a woman in the city.
The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect stabbed his victim with a knife after snatching her mobile phone at Kasuwa-Dere in Gwagwalada Area of the nation’s capital.
She added that the suspect was arrested by police detectives from Gwagwalada following an intelligence report.
The statement read: “The FCT Police Command has arrested one suspect for culpable homicide along Kasuwa-Dere, Gwagwalada axis.
READ ALSO: Why we dispersed June 12 protesters in Abuja – Police
“Acting on credible intelligence, the suspect, one Danladi Abubakar, ‘m’, 20, was arrested by police detectives from Gwagwalada Division for the gruesome murder of a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged woman.
“The suspect, who was identified by another victim, confessed to being a member of a notorious phone snatching syndicate operating along the Gwagwalada axis.
“Exhibits recovered from the suspect are one sharp knife used for stabbing the deceased and one Tecno phone belonging to the late woman.”
