Police arrests 21 commercial motorcyclists for alleged murder of NDLEA staff in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 21 commercial motorcyclists over alleged murder of a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) staff in the Karu area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, stated this when he paraded the suspects alongside 29 others arrested for allegedly committing various criminal offences in the state.

He said the Divisional Police Officer, New Karu Division, had on April 18 received a distress call that commercial motorcyclists attacked an NDLEA personnel and were about to set his house ablaze.

The CP said: “Following the receipt of the information, the DPO, Anti-Cultism unit and a crack-team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, swiftly mobilised to the scene at Koroduma, One man village.

READ ALSO: NDLEA confiscates illicit substances in Edo, FCT, nabs drug dealer in Nasarawa

“On arrival at the scene, the police found the victim in the pool of his blood and rushed him to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.

“A manhunt for the perpetrators was immediately launched and this paid off with the arrest of the 21 suspects who allegedly participated actively in the lynching of the NDLEA personnel to death.

“Several weapons including stones, metals, and other hard objects used by the suspects to commit the crime were recovered by the police as exhibits.

“The suspects have made useful statements on the matter and that investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now