Police arrests 22 suspected cultists in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested 22 suspected cultists in different parts of the state in the last 48 hours.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta.

He said the command had set up a special squad, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to checkmate the disturbing activities of cultists across the state.

He said the suspects comprising members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities were arrested at the various hideouts in Lafenwa and Oju Ogbara area of Sapon in Abeokuta.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week ordered the police to end killings by cultists in the state.

The President’s directive followed the killing of 15 persons during cult clashes in many parts of the state.

Oyeyemi said: “Some of the suspects were also apprehended in Sagamu during a similar operation carried out by the squad.

“All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that had engulfed the state recently, which claimed the lives of some cult members.”

