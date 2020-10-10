Police arrests 23 #ENDSARS protesters in Ogun

The Ogun State police command said on Saturday at least 23 #ENDSARS protesters had been arrested in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, said the protesters were arrested when the rally which was meant to be peaceful turned violent.

He said the protesters had ignored the command and other stakeholders’ advice to cancel the rally over fear of possible hijack by hoodlums and miscreants.

Oyeyemi said: “Surprisingly, the protesters who were appealed to by the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, left the Ake palace and headed to the palace of Olowu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, where the traditional festival of Owu Day was ongoing and violently disrupted the ceremony which had the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele in attendance.

“They also damaged the back windshield of the deputy governor’s official car before heading to SARS office at Magbon where they fired some gunshots at the men and injured one Sgt. Akabudike Augustine.

“Consequently, men of the outfit dispersed them and subsequently arrested 23 amongst them. Some of their vehicles abandoned at SARS office were recovered and searched.

“Three guns including one pump-action, two locally made pistols, some rounds of ammunition, and assorted charms were recovered in one of the vehicles with registration number Lagos KRD 551GJ.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has again appealed to parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to call their wards to order, stressing that the command will not fold its arms while hoodlums will unleash violence on his officers and men for just no reason.”

