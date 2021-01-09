Police arrests 243 for violating COVID-19 protocols in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 243 persons for violating the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this while parading the suspects at the command headquarters, Ikeja, on Saturday, said the violators were arrested during the raid on some night clubs in the state.

According to him, some persons were arrested for violating the 12:00midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government last year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Odumosu said: “In continuation of the vow and commitment of the command to enforce COVID-19 orders and protocols, the command has not relented on its oars in making sure that there is total compliance with COVID-19 orders with a view to reducing or halting the spread of the pandemic.

“On Friday, January 8, 2021, during a night operation, that was coordinated and commanded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the command pounced on some deviant night clubs where 237 violators were arrested.

“The clubs raided included Lounge 38, Bode Thomas Surulere (85 suspects) and Club Victoria’s, VI, (152 suspects) while six were arrested for violating the Federal Government imposed 12midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew in the state.

“In total, 243 violators were arrested and are being paraded today (Saturday).

“The command wishes to reiterate its zeal and commitment to due and total enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and orders including the Federal Government 12midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew in Lagos State, as police officers and men, with the help of other security agencies, will go after and arrest any violators, no matter how highly placed, and cause them to face the full wrath of the law.

“The position of the law is clear on the protocols being put in place to halt the spread of the pandemic and the safety of all Lagosians in general.

“The suspects arrested so far by the command have been charged to court and this set, arrested overnight, will be arraigned with immediate effect.”

