Police arrests 25 suspected cultists in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested 25 suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Warri.

He said the hoodlums were picked up by a combined team of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), Ibusa Division, and local vigilantes in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Edafe said: “On July 10, 2022, at about 0130hrs, the DPO, Ibusa Police Station, got information that men of the Black Axe Confraternity, also known as ‘AYES,’ were having their initiation at Zion Road, Ibusa.

“The Commissioner of Police directed a joint team of SACU, Ibusa division, and local vigilantes to apprehend the suspects.

“The team swung into action, raided their hideout and arrested 25 male suspects.

“They recovered three Aye confraternity regalia, one military vest, a pair of Aye confraternity stockings and three cut-to-size locally-made guns.

“Also recovered were four live cartridges, a gallon of substances suspected to be liquid hard drugs, four vehicles and four motorcycles.”

