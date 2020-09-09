Police arrests 259 suspected criminals in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said on Wednesday at least 259 suspected criminals had been arrested in various parts of the state in the last six weeks.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmad, who disclosed this at a press conference in Kano, said the police also recovered 150 crates of expired Cola-Cola drinks.

Ahmad added that the suspects were arrested between July 23 and September 8 as part of efforts to fight crimes in the state.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 197 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, others in Kano

He noted that the suspects were arrested at different times and locations during the period.

“With sustained Puff-Adder Operations, community policing engagement and other crime-fighting strategies, the command has to execute its policing mandate,” he said.

The police commissioner said those arrested included 45 suspected armed robbers and eight members of kidnapping gangs, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions