Police arrests 2,735 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, others in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said on Thursday 2,735 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals were arrested between July and December in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, stated this when he paraded 47 suspects arrested for armed robbery, cultism, human trafficking, and murder, among others at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He said 113 armed robbers, 227 cultists, 24 kidnappers, 47 rapists, and 2,324 others had been arrested by police in the last six months.

Ajogun also disclosed that 14 armed robbery suspects were shot dead during gun duels with police.

According to him, the command recovered 57 various types of firearms, 82 different types of ammunition and 31 vehicles during the period.

He said: “The command secured 45 convictions while 1,139 suspects are still undergoing prosecution in courts across the state.

“N109million worth of property, including vehicles and cash were recovered from the suspects.

“The Ogun State police command will not rest on its oars in the coming year in ensuring adequate security and safety of the people of Ogun State.

“We will continue to clamp down heavily on criminals, most especially those involved in violent crimes such as armed robbery, murder, cultism, and kidnapping.”

