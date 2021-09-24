Police arrests 29 men for alleged sexual assault in India

Police in India on Thursday arrested 29 men who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl for about eight months.

The junior officer with the Mandapa police in the city of Dombivly, Dinkar Mukne, told journalists that the victim was first assaulted on January 29.

“The incident was filmed with the video then used to blackmail her repeatedly for the next eight months,” he said.

According to the official, the girl was allegedly assaulted by 33 perpetrators, including two teenagers.

“The 29 suspects were arrested under India’s penal code, and separately under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, which has more severe sentences of longer jail time.

“We are investigating the allegations and how the initial contact came about.

“But the girl knew some of the men and had come in contact with a few through social media,” said Sonali Dhole, a senior police official who is heading the investigation.

