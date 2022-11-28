News
Police arrests 3 secondary school students for alleged defilement of colleague in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo have arrested three secondary school students for alleged conspiracy and defilement of their 14-year-old colleague in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Akure.
Read also:Police rescues six abducted women, one-year-old child in Zamfara
She said: “The suspects are students of Akure High School. They lured a 14-year-old student into the bush at the back of the school gate and gang-raped her.
“The three suspects are in police custody and will be charged to court after the conclusion of our investigations.”
