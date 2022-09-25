Police arrests 3 suspected armed robbers in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested three suspected armed robbers in the city.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday along the Old Gwarinpa Road area Abuja.

She said an ash colour Mercedes Benz GLK 350 with Registration number, GWA 740 FM, laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables stolen from the victims were recovered by the operatives.

Read also:Police intercepts ammunition, arrests 3 suspects in Lagos

She said: “Preliminary investigations showed that the hoodlums, numbering about 10, invaded the area and robbed residents of their valuables.

“Upon the receipt of the distress call at about 4:00 a.m., on Saturday police operatives from both Gwarinpa and Life camp Divisions were drafted to the area.

“The surveillance team from Maitama Division were equally mobilised before the interception of the vehicle at Amingo, Wuse 2, area of the FCT.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now