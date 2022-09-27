Police arrests 3 suspected drug peddlers with 150 bottles of ‘skuchies’ in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three persons, including a woman, with 150 bottles of “skuchies’’ in the state.

“Skuchies’’ is a Chapman drink laced with hard drugs.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the suspects – Francis Friday (30), Kemi Adeyemo (35), and Nonso Orji (22) – were arrested on Sunday.

“They were conveying150 bottles of `skuchies’ in a Suzuki minibus at Igbo Agowa in Ikorodu area of Lagos State,’’ Hundeyin stated.

He added that an investigation was ongoing on the matter and advised youths to shun hard drugs.

