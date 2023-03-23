Police arrests 30 for alleged violence, vote-buying in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested 30 persons for alleged violence and vote-buying in last Saturday’s governorship and the house of assembly elections in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, confirmed the development to journalists during a visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, inducement and vote buying in many parts of the state.

The CP listed the items recovered from the suspects to include English- made Beretta pistol, 25 live cartridges, eight expended cartridges, 235 credit cards and customised Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

He said: “A total of 30 persons were arrested during last weekend’s governorship and the house of assembly elections here in Ogun State.

READ ALSO: PDP demands removal of Ogun returning officer

“They were arrested for various offences, ranging from unlawful possession of weapons to disorderly behaviour around polling units, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and also for offences relating to the insertion of undue influence and attempt to indulge in vote-buying.

“We also recovered a total of 12 firearms of different mix and shapes, most of them are locally fabricated shotguns.

“The operatives also recovered one Beretta pistol, an English- made pistol. We recovered a total of 25 live cartridges and eight expended cartridges.

“A total of 235 credit cards or customised ATM cards were recovered from the suspects.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now