Police arrests 30 suspected cultists in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have 30 suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Benin City, said the suspects were arrested in different locations in the state capital.

He added that the suspects comprised seven females and 23 males.

Nwabuzor said: “Following the recent cult-related clashes in the state, the command’s anti-cultism unit raided criminal hideouts and black spots as part of the ongoing clampdown on criminals in the state.

READ ALSO: Police confirms abduction of Edo Catholic priests

“During the raid, 30 suspects comprising 23 males and seven females were arrested. The suspects confessed to being members of various cult groups in the state.”

“Some of the suspects were members of Eiye and Aiye while others belong to the Buccaneers and Maphite confraternities, among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now