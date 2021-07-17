 Police arrests 36 suspected cultists in Delta | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Police arrests 36 suspected cultists in Delta

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested 36 suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested after operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SACU) foiled a cult initiation process at Ogume community in Ndpkwa West local government area of the state.

He added that one AK-50 rifle was recovered from the suspects.

Edafe said: “On the 15/7/2021 at about 2050hrs, Commander of RRS Delta and team while on visibility patrol along Ibusa-Ogwashi-Uku – Issele-Azagba road after Ogwashi-Uku polytechnic, received information that a group of suspected cultists came out from the bush with intent to cause mayhem.

Read also: Police arrests nine suspected cultists in Delta

“The RRS commander led his men immediately, the cultist who were armed on sighting the police, quickly retreated back to the bush. But the police operatives did not relent, they chased the suspects into the bush where they exchanged gunfire.

“The hoodlums who could not withstand the firepower of the police threw away one AK-50 rifle with breach No. NA48333 containing a fully loaded magazine with 19 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Investigations4 hours ago

Death toll from German flood rises above 130, as president prepares to visit

The number of people, who have died in the devastating flooding in western Germany continues to rise. This is as...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...