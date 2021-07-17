Police arrests 36 suspected cultists in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested 36 suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested after operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SACU) foiled a cult initiation process at Ogume community in Ndpkwa West local government area of the state.

He added that one AK-50 rifle was recovered from the suspects.

Edafe said: “On the 15/7/2021 at about 2050hrs, Commander of RRS Delta and team while on visibility patrol along Ibusa-Ogwashi-Uku – Issele-Azagba road after Ogwashi-Uku polytechnic, received information that a group of suspected cultists came out from the bush with intent to cause mayhem.

“The RRS commander led his men immediately, the cultist who were armed on sighting the police, quickly retreated back to the bush. But the police operatives did not relent, they chased the suspects into the bush where they exchanged gunfire.

“The hoodlums who could not withstand the firepower of the police threw away one AK-50 rifle with breach No. NA48333 containing a fully loaded magazine with 19 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.”

