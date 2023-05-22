Police arrests 37-year-old man for allegedly defrauding Australian

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center have arrested one Egenevowero Emefeke for allegedly defrauding an Australian.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the operatives recovered 60,000 Australian Dollars from the 37-year-old suspect.

Emefeke, according to the spokesman, was arrested following actionable intelligence provided by South Australian Police Department.

Adejobi said the suspect confessed that he committed the fraud and several others dating back to 2021.

“In unmasking his modus operandi, the investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohorts usually adopt pseudo-identities of renowned international celebrities, and carefully select their victims through different social media platforms.

“They lure the victims into an attack popularly known as ‘Romance Scam,’ and after gaining their trust subsequently play on their emotions to swindle them of their resources.

“Investigation further revealed that the victims are usually vulnerable men and women in a desperate search for emotional comfort and fame,” he stated.

