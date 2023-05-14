Police arrests 4 bank staff for alleged murder of debtor’s wife in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested four staff of a microfinance bank over the alleged murder of a debtor’s wife in the Ifo local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Ota that the suspects were arrested on May 10 over the death of the 50-year-old wife of the debtor.

The spokesman revealed that the suspects went to the debtor’s residence to demand payment of the loan he took from the bank but his wife said he was not available.

He said: “They moved to take away the couple’s electronic gadgets but were resisted by the deceased.

“In the ensuing scuffle, one of the suspects pushed the woman; she fell and became unconscious.

“She was rushed to a hospital where a doctor confirmed her dead on arrival.

“The corpse was deposited at the Ifo General Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

“The daughter of the deceased filed the report at Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters and the four bank employees were subsequently arrested.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olanrewaju Oladimeji, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

“The CP warned loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands to recover loans as anyone caught would be prosecuted.”

