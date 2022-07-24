Police arrests 4 fake soldiers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested four fake soldiers, including a woman in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said the quartet were arrested in a Mazda saloon car at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The spokesman added that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for investigation.

