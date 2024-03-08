Police arrests 4 KWASU students over colleague’s death

Police operatives in Kwara State have arrested four students of the state university over the death of one of their colleagues.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that some students of the Kwara State University (KWASU) beat one of their colleagues to death for recording them on video in a private hostel outside the campus.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the arrest on Friday in Ilorin.

She said an investigation into the alleged killing was ongoing.

