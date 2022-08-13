Metro
Police arrests 4 suspected car snatchers in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested four suspected snatchers in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested in Iba, Igando and Egbeda areas of the state.
He listed the suspects as Victor Chibuike (26), Kingsley Ndubuisi (33), Augustine James (29), and Lateef Babatunde (33).
The spokesman added that police detectives arrested the suspects after they received reports on their activities.
Hundeyin said: “The arrest followed the launching of a swift investigation immediately a report was received on August 7, 2022 that a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV, 2006 Toyota Camry saloon car, an IPhone and other valuables were robbed at gun point.
READ ALSO: Police intercepts 21 parcels of Indian hemp in Lagos
“Three locally made pistols, one locally made semi-automatic pistol and 12 live cartridges were recovered from the gang.
“Investigations revealed that the suspects were notorious for robbing their victims of their valuables and vehicles.
“Efforts are ongoing to arrest their criminal receiver of stolen goods, and possible recovery of other items stolen by the gang in the past.”
