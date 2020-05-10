Police arrests 4 suspects over alleged killing of maid in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command in Lagos Sunday confirmed the arrest of four persons over alleged killing of a 16-year-old maid in the Bariga area of the state.

The command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement, said police had on Saturday morning received information that one Shade Moke, female, aged 41, conspired with three others to allegedly kill one Halimat Sodiq, female, aged 16, over alleged stealing.

He said the victim, who is a house help to Moke, was accused of stealing N2000 from her madam, an allegation she was said to have denied.

According to the statement, the madam allegedly invited three other persons, who tortured the girl to death.

Elkana said: “They allegedly buried her secretly at Atan Cemetery in Yaba Lagos, so as to conceal the murder.

“The four persons, suspected of complicity, were arrested but they denied the allegations.

“They, however, admitted slapping the girl for denying that she stole the money.

“They claimed that the girl went into convulsion after drinking water and that the victim was taken to three different hospitals before she eventually died.”

The command spokesman said the suspects also denied burying the victim, claiming that she was buried by her own parents.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court.”

