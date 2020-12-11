Police arrests 40 suspected armed robbers, cultists in Akwa Ibom

Police in Akwa Ibom have arrested 40 persons suspected to be involved in armed robbery and cultism activities within Uyo, its capital city.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

Mr Macdon said based on intelligence information the tactical team of the command stormed criminal hideouts on Thursday and arrested the robbery suspects.

“On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at about 0930hrs, Tactical Teams of the police command in Akwa Ibom, relying on credible information, in a painstaking operation stormed criminal hideouts within Uyo metropolis.

“This is believed to be part of the nest of some of the hoodlums responsible for Wednesday night’s breach of peace within Uyo.

“(Some) 40 suspected armed robbers/cultists were arrested; two locally-made pistols, five cutlasses, a bag of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp were among the exhibits recovered.

“On interrogation, suspects claimed to be part of the cult groups responsible for cult-related murder and robberies within Uyo metropolis recently,” Mr Macdon said.

The PPRO added that a discreet investigation on the robbery suspects was ongoing to determine the extent of their culpability and that they would be charged to court immediately after investigations.

He urged residents to support the police by giving timely and adequate information that could help check crime rate in the state.

