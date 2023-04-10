Police arrests 40 suspected criminals in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested 40 suspected criminals in the city.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at the Gishiri village on Sunday.

She said the arrest of the suspects followed reports from three sources about their criminal activists in the village.

Adeh added that the complainants mentioned Awalu, Balo, and Baba Ali as the leaders of the gang.

The suspects, according to her, were involved in armed robbery, consumption, and sale of illicit drugs, among others in the village.

The statement read: “They have no regard for elders and leaders of the community, creating a bad image for the community and they have no respect for custom and tradition.

“They attack and obstruct policemen or vigilante members from arresting any suspect when the need arises.

“While the proportionality of the applied force is in question and has amounted to unprofessional conduct, the officers involved have been duly noted for sanction.

“The commissioner of police, FCT police command, and the leaders of the Gishiri community commended the division and its leadership for promptly responding to public outcry and restoring order to the community.

“The suspects raided were immediately screened and those with prima facie cases will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations.”

