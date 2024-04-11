News
Police arrests 43 in Lagos midnight raid
Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested 43 suspects in a raid on criminal hideouts in Lagos.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.
He said that RRS operatives arrested the suspects on Tuesday in an all-night raid of notorious spots in Oshodi and its environs.
Hundeyin said: “The raid, which was carried out in Anthony, Bolade Oshodi and Oshodi Terminus, was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of undesirable elements in those areas.”
READ ALSO: Police rescues suspected phone thieves from mob in Lagos
He added that the operatives recovered a semi-automatic pistol in a separate incident same day.
“The pistol was recovered in Opebi, Ikeja, when Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi deployed a team from the squad to verify information received from members of the public.
“Also recovered during the discreet operation were two 9mm calibre and one expended ammunition,” the spokesman stated.
He said the 43 suspects were those found culpable after a thorough screening of all arrested suspects by RRS Commander.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...