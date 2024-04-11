Police arrests 43 in Lagos midnight raid

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested 43 suspects in a raid on criminal hideouts in Lagos.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that RRS operatives arrested the suspects on Tuesday in an all-night raid of notorious spots in Oshodi and its environs.

Hundeyin said: “The raid, which was carried out in Anthony, Bolade Oshodi and Oshodi Terminus, was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of undesirable elements in those areas.”

He added that the operatives recovered a semi-automatic pistol in a separate incident same day.

“The pistol was recovered in Opebi, Ikeja, when Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi deployed a team from the squad to verify information received from members of the public.

“Also recovered during the discreet operation were two 9mm calibre and one expended ammunition,” the spokesman stated.

He said the 43 suspects were those found culpable after a thorough screening of all arrested suspects by RRS Commander.

