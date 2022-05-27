Police arrests 5 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi

The Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Bauchi State Police Command on Friday arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were arrested in an apartment located along the Kirfi Road, GRA, Bauchi on May 20.

He listed the suspects as Emmanuel Saleh, Emmanuel Saleh, Matthias Akronyi, Patience Nuhu, Bulus Haruna, and Kingsley Simon.

Four laptops, one television set, four sound systems, a brand new power generator, seven plastic chairs, one office chair, a musical keyboard, and a fridge were recovered from the suspects.

Wakil said: “Investigation revealed that the principal suspect, Emmanuel Saleh, and members of the syndicate targeted foreign women under a proxy server, hacked by spoofing the victim’s email account/website which makes it possible to carry out variations in the legitimate email of the victims to fool the victim and gain access to the accounts, calendar and data. During the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command CP. Umar Mamman Sanda advised the citizens of Bauchi State to take note of the following precautions to mitigate against cybercrime.

“The general public are to be careful of the information they share online (e.g pet names, Date of Birth etc), don’t click on anything in an unsolicited email/SMS asking to update or verify account information.”

