Metro
Police arrests 5 suspected ritualists in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested five suspected members of a ritual gang in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, said the suspects specialised in exhuming corpses from graves and removing body parts for rituals.
He added that they were arrested on Saturday in the Odogbolu area of the state.
The spokesman listed the suspects as Oshole Fayemi (60), Oseni Adesanya (39), Ismaila Seidu (30), Oseni Oluwasegun (69), and Lawal Olaiya (50).
Oyeyemi said: “The suspects were arrested following intelligence received by the Police at Odogbolu Divisional Headquarters that the gang was planning to carry out another round of human parts harvest within Ososa town.
“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Odogbolu Division, Godwin Idehai, immediately mobilised his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout where five of them were apprehended.
“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves.
“The suspects said that they usually sold the exhumed body parts to their clients who used them for money-making rituals.
“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution. “
