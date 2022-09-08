Police arrests 5 suspected telecoms cable thieves in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested five suspected telecommunication cable thieves in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

He listed the suspects as Yekini Mohammed (52), Mohammed Abdullahi (37), Tukur Mukaila (42), Abdulrazaq Abdulrahmon (25), and Danladi Nura (45).

Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol.

He said: “The suspects were arrested at 2:30 a.m. on September 8, at Oyinkan Abayomi, off Alexander Road, Ikoyi, while driving a white Volkswagen T4 bus with the registration number, KTU 357 YF.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected traffic robber in Lagos

“They had dug up a 20-metre long telecommunication cable which they were about to move into the white bus.

“Also found in their possession were two diggers and two shovels.”

“On interrogation, the driver explained that he was invited to pick up scrap materials at different areas in Victoria Island and Ikoyi for delivery at Lakulaku and Obalende, where they sell them off.”

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now