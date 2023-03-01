Police arrests 50 for alleged looting during Maiduguri market fire

Police operatives in Borno have arrested 50 suspects for alleged looting during the Monday Market fire incident in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Fire razed the market last Sunday and destroyed goods worth several millions of naira

The spokesman for the state police command, Kamilu Shatambaya, paraded the suspects before journalists on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said the suspects were arrested on Sunday by operatives deployed to protect lives and property following the incident.

The spokesman added that the suspects looted properties belonging to the victims when firefighters and security agencies were battling to put off the inferno.

He revealed that the operatives also arrested one Sadiq Ibrahim for allegedly setting ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) team.

