Police arrests 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives have arrested 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, and other criminals across the country.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out by men of the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to the Operation Puff Adder II.

According to him, police operatives recovered 10 firearms, 2,496 AK47 live ammunition, 10 live cartridges, cartons of Tramadol worth over N3 million, substance suspected to be Indian hemp, two laptop computers and eight mobile phones from the suspects.

He said two men – Danjuma Dachung, and Markus Danladi – were caught while conveying 1,565 AK-47 rifles in a Volkswagen Golf 3 Car in Kachia, Kaduna State.

The statement read: “Investigations by the police team revealed that the suspects are members of a major ammunition supply syndicate that supplies ammunition from Jos to bandits in their various camps/hideouts in forests in Kaduna State.

“Further investigations by police led to the arrest of one Suleiman Tukur, 55, and his son, Shuaibu Suleiman, 18, on 9th March 2021. The duo are relatives of a notorious gang leader who was to receive the ammunition conveyed by Dachung and Danladi.

“At least 231 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered at their residence in Karabi, Kaduna State.”

