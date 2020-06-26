Police arrests 50-year-old farmer for allegedly defiling daughter in Osun

The Osun State Police Command said on Friday a 50-year-old farmer had been arrested for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, stated this while briefing journalists on the activities of the command in the last one month.

He said the suspect was arrested on June 17 at his home in Agbongbe Street, Ibokun, Ilesa, following complaint by the victim that her father was sleeping with her.

The police commissioner told journalists that the victim had been taken to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Adie also disclosed that six other persons were arrested for alleged rape and sexual violence between May 28 and June 17.

“Among those arrested was a 19-year-old boy who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Ila-Orangun,” he added.

