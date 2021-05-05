Police arrests 52-yr-old man for defiling three daughters, raping neighbour’s niece | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests 52-yr-old man for defiling three daughters, raping neighbour’s niece
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, Kayode Adeniyi, for allegedly defiling his three daughters and the 10-year-old niece of his neighbour.
The suspect was alleged to have been sexually abusing his three underage daughters, but was arrested after he defiled a 10-year-old daughter of his neighbour.
Adeniyi, who lives at No. 12 Abere-Ifa Street, Ijoko, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state was arrested after he was reported to the police by his neighbour.
This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who noted that Adeniyi was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s aunt.
Oyeyemi said the victim’s aunt reported that the incident happened when the victim went to the apartment of the suspect to ask if the daughter was the person, who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside.
According to the PPRO, the victim’s aunt said the suspect forcefully dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with a pillow and raped her.
Read also: Kwara Police arrests traveller with fresh human parts
Oyeyemi said, “The victim explained that the suspect threatened to kill her with a knife if she made a noise. On the strength of the report, the DPO, Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to forcefully having carnal knowledge of the victim; he also admitted that he threatened the victim with a knife and that was why she couldn’t make a noise until he had satisfied his sexual urge.
“Further investigation into the past activities of the suspect revealed that he had been sexually abusing his three underage daughters before now, which he also did not deny. The victim has been taken to the General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.”
Meanwhile, the PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the Family Support Unit of the Sango Area Command to take over the case for in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.
