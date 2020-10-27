Police arrests 520 for arson, vandalism in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested 520 suspects in connection with arson, vandalism and looting in the state in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protests.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, said the suspects were arrested in connection with the series of arson, vandalism, burglary, and robbing of unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables during the unrest occasioned by the #EndSARS protest in the state.

According to Odumosu, the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums, adding that the arrested suspects would be charged to court.

The CP said: “A lot of public and private facilities were set ablaze, our police stations were also burnt and vandalised.

“Based on the incidences, the command swung into action realising that this is no more #EndSARS, where lives and property are lost and vandalised and burnt. We realised that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums, so we moved in and we were able to recover some of the stolen items and arrested the perpetrators.

“So far, 520 suspects have been arrested for various offences, ranging from arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage, and unlawful possession of firearms. All the suspects we have arrested are not #EndSARS protesters and they will all be charged.”

