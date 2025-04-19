Police arrests 6 suspected kidnappers, recovers AK-47 rifles in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have detained six suspected kidnappers and recovered four fabricated AK-47 rifles in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said the operation followed credible intelligence on the presence of a suspected kidnapper taking refuge at Gida Abe in the state.

The spokesman said: “Acting swiftly on the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tafa Division immediately mobilised a surveillance team to the location.”

“The team successfully arrested one Isa Ibrahim, a 30-year-old.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a kidnapping gang operating in Kwara.

“The suspect also disclosed that his accomplices had recently been arrested in Kwara, which led him to relocate to Kaduna with the intent to establish a new gang.

“On the same date, at about 3: 30 p.m., the DPO of Saminaka received credible intelligence indicating the presence of two notorious suspected bandits in Lamido village, Lere LGA.

”Acting promptly on the tip-off, the DPO mobilised his patrol team to the location.

“The team successfully apprehended two suspects, namely: Sani Liman from Unguwan Fa, Rami Kura, and Murtala Magaji (alias Seto), from Dambata in Galadimawa village, both of Kauru LGA.

“The suspects confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping activities within the area.”

