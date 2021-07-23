Metro
Police arrests 61 suspected armed robbers, rail track vandals, others in Nasarawa
Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 61 suspected criminals for various crimes in the state.
The suspects were paraded at the command headquarters in Lafia on Friday by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe.
The suspects, according to him, were arrested for alleged assassination, armed robbery and vandalism among others.
The commissioner said: “We raised a formidable team of detectives and operational personnel as a proactive step to prevent them from actualising their aim and in the process, we got them arrested.
He commended the command’s Anti-kidnapping for arresting the criminal elements who had been vandalising rail tracks in the state.
“While working on credible intelligence, the command’s Anti-kidnapping was able to intercept one Citroen J5 Bus, with recently vandalised rail tracks at Agyaragu, Obi Local Government Area. On sighting the police, the occupants of the vehicle abandoned it and escaped to an unknown destination. So, we took the vehicle to the State CID and investigation is ongoing,” Longe added.
