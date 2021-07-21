Police arrests 64 criminal suspects in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested 64 criminal suspects in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in cultism and other criminal activities.

He added that some of the suspects had been charged to court.

The statement read: “As part of the command’s proactive and preventive measures to checkmate the activities of criminals/cultists in the state, DPOS ‘A’ Division, ‘B’ Division, and GRA Division all in Asaba carried out raids of black spots/ criminal hideouts.

“Uncompleted buildings and brothels were also raided. A total of 64 suspects were arrested, screened and those found wanting were charged to court.

READ ALSO: Police arrests nine suspected cultists in Delta

“At least 50 motorcycles of riders who contravened the existing order banning motorcycles in some parts of the state were also impounded and a total of 80 tricycles (KEKE) which also contravened the state government’s directives to stop working after 2200hours were impounded.”

“On 17/7/2021 the DPO GRA Division, Asaba, while on patrol with the Divisional patrol team behind NTA Asaba, a tricycle rider with two occupants on sighting the team jumped down and escaped into the bush abandoning the tricycle.

“The tricycle with reg. no ASB 144 WZ when searched, one locally-made cut-to-size single barrel gun, one battle axe, one techno phone and 20 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs were recovered. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

Join the conversation

Opinions