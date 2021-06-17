Metro
Police arrests 65-year-old man for alleged rape of stepmother in Ekiti
Police operatives in Ekiti on Wednesday arrested a 65-year-old man, Durodola Ogundele, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his stepmother.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday Ado-Ekiti, said Ogundele was arrested by operatives attached to the Ido-Osi Divisional Headquarters after committing the act.
According to him, the suspect allegedly had canal knowledge of his 85-year-old stepmother in her room.
He said the man is a son to the victim’s late husband.
Abuti said: “The suspect on the fateful day entered the victim’s room to assist her in applying herbal medicine on her legs to ease her pain.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two men for allegedly stealing 10 goats in Ekiti
“The victim alleged that after applying the herbal medicine on her legs, the suspect forcefully had sexual intercourse with her twice.
“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, had ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation.
“The suspect will be charged to court accordingly, if found culpable.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....