Police arrests 65-year-old man for alleged rape of stepmother in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti on Wednesday arrested a 65-year-old man, Durodola Ogundele, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his stepmother.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday Ado-Ekiti, said Ogundele was arrested by operatives attached to the Ido-Osi Divisional Headquarters after committing the act.

According to him, the suspect allegedly had canal knowledge of his 85-year-old stepmother in her room.

He said the man is a son to the victim’s late husband.

Abuti said: “The suspect on the fateful day entered the victim’s room to assist her in applying herbal medicine on her legs to ease her pain.

“The victim alleged that after applying the herbal medicine on her legs, the suspect forcefully had sexual intercourse with her twice.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, had ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court accordingly, if found culpable.”

