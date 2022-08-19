Police arrests 7 for alleged burglary in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe have arrested seven people for alleged burglary and theft in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Damaturu, said the suspects specialised in house breaking.

He said the men were arrested from different parts of the state following complaints from communities on incessant burglary, theft and other related crimes.

READ ALSO: Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Yobe

The spokesman added that a number of people who bought the stolen properties had also been arrested.

Abdulkarim listed the recovered items to include foodstuffs, television sets, power generators, wrappers, blankets, mobile phones, receivers, gas cooker and carpets, among others.

He said: “The command advises the general public to be conscious of buying items from suspicious sources.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now