Police arrests 7 suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested seven suspected traffic robbers in Kosofe area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He said five of the suspects were arrested while attacking a motorist at Kosofe Bus Stop, near the Mile 12 Food Market on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “On Thursday, five traffic robbers swooped on a motorist at Kosofe Bus Stop, along Ikorodu Road.

“The Ketu Police Division’s patrol team arrested them all, and that action led to the arrest of two others.

“The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 28.”

