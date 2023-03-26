News
Police arrests 79 for election offences in Sokoto
Police operatives in Sokoto have arrested 79 suspects for election offences in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed the development on Sunday in Sokoto, said the suspects were arrested for violating the movement restriction and other offences during the March 18 governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.
He added that the suspects also engaged in vote-buying, destruction of ballot boxes, thuggery, threats and inciting public disturbances at polling units, among others.
The spokesman said: “All the electoral offences among them were fully investigated and transferred to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.
“Others that contravened the penal code had been charged to court by the police. However, there are others that are still under investigation.”
