Police arrests 79 for election offences in Sokoto

Police operatives in Sokoto have arrested 79 suspects for election offences in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed the development on Sunday in Sokoto, said the suspects were arrested for violating the movement restriction and other offences during the March 18 governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

Read also:Police in Bauchi denies attack on residence of INEC Chairman, Yakubu

He added that the suspects also engaged in vote-buying, destruction of ballot boxes, thuggery, threats and inciting public disturbances at polling units, among others.

The spokesman said: “All the electoral offences among them were fully investigated and transferred to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

“Others that contravened the penal code had been charged to court by the police. However, there are others that are still under investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now