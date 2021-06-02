Police arrests 84 suspected kidnappers, bandits, others | Ripples Nigeria

News
Police arrests 84 suspected kidnappers, bandits, others
Police operatives have arrested 84 suspected criminals in various parts of the country.
The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who paraded the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja Wednesday, said the suspects were found in possession of 45 sophisticated firearms and ammunition.
According to Mba, some of the suspects were from Mali and Niger.
He said they were arrested for their alleged involvement in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, possession, and proliferation of illegal weapons, armed robbery, and unlawful production of vehicle number plates among others.
READ ALSO: Police kills 4 bandits who attacked Katsina community
“The suspects include a four-man notorious criminal gang responsible for carrying out some of the high-profile kidnap for ransom operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Bauchi, and Plateau States.
“Investigations revealed that the suspects were at an advanced stage of operationalizing their plans to kidnap a Catholic Bishop in Zaria when they were apprehended by the police.
“The police team also arrested a seven-man criminal syndicate that specializes in the manufacturing and supplies of locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and ammunition to bandits in forests along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway and Funtua – Kankara expressway in Katsina State,” the Force spokesman stated.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...